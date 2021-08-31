StoneX Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 268,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,652,000. Smith & Nephew makes up approximately 1.7% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Smith & Nephew at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,815,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,214,000 after buying an additional 531,091 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,861,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,051,000 after buying an additional 763,198 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter worth $126,659,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,495,000 after buying an additional 132,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 2,009,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,160,000 after buying an additional 171,683 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,831. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

