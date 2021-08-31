StoneX Group Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises 1.0% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 60,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.62. 118,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $67.94.

