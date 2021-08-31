Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Short Interest Update

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the July 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SENR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,350. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors, primarily upstream oil and gas production, and downstream refineries.

