Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HP. Cowen lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

