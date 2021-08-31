Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600,800 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the July 29th total of 480,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of SUTNY stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.90.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
