Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600,800 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the July 29th total of 480,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of SUTNY stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business. It operates through the Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd. and Others. It also covers banking, real estate, investment trust, insurance, and asset management services. The company was founded in July 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

