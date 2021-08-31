Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,627 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.

EIDO opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $25.21.

