Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,109 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of CorePoint Lodging worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

NYSE CPLG opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $824.94 million, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.99. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.