Summit Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $116.06. The company had a trading volume of 190,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,772. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

