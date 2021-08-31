Summit Asset Management LLC Purchases 415 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 4.5% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $14,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $147,374,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,064,000 after buying an additional 338,781 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $57,925,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,816,000 after buying an additional 90,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

DIA traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.87. 257,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,486. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.15. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

