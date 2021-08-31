Summit Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.40. The stock had a trading volume of 103,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.56. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $105.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

