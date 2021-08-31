Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Sunoco stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

