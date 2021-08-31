Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%.

SHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $11.59. 1,965,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,692. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

