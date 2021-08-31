Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.97 million.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$ EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.75.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

