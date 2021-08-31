Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) Short Interest Up 42.2% in August

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the July 29th total of 161,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. 43,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.