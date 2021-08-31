Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STRO. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 219,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 336,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 43,257 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 133,577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

