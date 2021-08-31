Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in August

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 753,300 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the July 29th total of 987,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,511.0 days.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. 1,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

