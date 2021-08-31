Swick Mining Services Limited (ASX:SWK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Swick Mining Services Limited (ASX:SWK) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Swick Mining Services’s previous final dividend of $0.003.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Swick Mining Services Company Profile

Swick Mining Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral drilling services to the mining industry in Australia, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers services primarily in the areas of underground diamond drilling and surface reverse circulation drilling.

