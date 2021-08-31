Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,184,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 358,832 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of NIKE worth $800,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,193,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $493,381,000 after acquiring an additional 798,909 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,184,127 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $183,049,000 after acquiring an additional 23,565 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 52,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.95. The company had a trading volume of 302,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $260.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

