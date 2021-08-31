Swiss National Bank Has $366.98 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,533,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,250 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $366,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.67. The stock had a trading volume of 62,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

