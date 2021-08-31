Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,494,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 320,975 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $682,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.83. The stock had a trading volume of 87,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,208. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,220 shares of company stock valued at $7,403,293. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

