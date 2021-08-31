Swiss National Bank Sells 23,150 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,693,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,150 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $903,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,825,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,450,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,492,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,829,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,704,000 after purchasing an additional 97,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.19. The company had a trading volume of 180,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,642,131. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

