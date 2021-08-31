Swiss National Bank Sells 34,475 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,643,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,475 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of International Business Machines worth $534,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.76. 84,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,375,289. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

