SWYFT Trading 39.3% Higher This Week (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 39.3% higher against the US dollar. SWYFT has a market capitalization of $15,806.62 and approximately $4,580.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SWYFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFT (CRYPTO:SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

