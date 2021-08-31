Symbol Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges. Symbol has a market cap of $776.87 million and $2.16 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,930,160,815 coins and its circulating supply is 5,485,904,778 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

