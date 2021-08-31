Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $156.04

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.04 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 159.60 ($2.09). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 155 ($2.03), with a volume of 985,224 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.93) price target on shares of Synairgen in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 25.88 and a quick ratio of 25.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 156.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.51. The firm has a market cap of £309.87 million and a PE ratio of -16.32.

In other Synairgen news, insider John C. Ward sold 269,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total value of £377,948.20 ($493,791.74).

About Synairgen (LON:SNG)

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

