Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $220.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $188.23 on Tuesday. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $74.47 and a 12-month high of $189.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.29.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $880,920. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Synaptics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Synaptics by 71.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

