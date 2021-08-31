SynLev Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $620,456.00 (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One SynLev coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SynLev has a total market cap of $73,898.25 and approximately $620,456.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SynLev has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SynLev

SYN is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

Buying and Selling SynLev

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

