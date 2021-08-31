Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Buys 7,654 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets comprises approximately 1.6% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 127.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after buying an additional 229,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

CBOE traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.54.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.