Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 33,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 246,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 177,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,750. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.28. The company has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

