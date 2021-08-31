Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GGG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Graco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,048 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Graco by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 1,427.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 81,209 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $78.71. 1,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,298. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day moving average is $74.44. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $57.22 and a one year high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

