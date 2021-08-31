Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 2,816 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CarMax by 364.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.18. 2,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,258. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.90. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $11,314,115.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,237,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

