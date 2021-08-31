Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 120.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. 333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,618. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $194,198.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

