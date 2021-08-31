Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,864 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Corning were worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 234.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW stock opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock worth $3,323,886 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.