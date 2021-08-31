Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $13.76 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $13,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after acquiring an additional 720,549 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,058,000 after purchasing an additional 638,001 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 395,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,467,000 after buying an additional 213,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,551.0% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 199,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after buying an additional 191,861 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

NYSE EXR opened at $185.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.09. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $185.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.