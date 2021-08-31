Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 37,720 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,720 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Masco were worth $15,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Masco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 12.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

MAS opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

