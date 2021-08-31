Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 93,585 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 41.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 93,585 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 47.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 86,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,654,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

TEL opened at $152.69 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $90.88 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.