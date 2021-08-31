Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Down 21.7% in August

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the July 29th total of 276,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE TGP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.90. 252,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGP shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $82,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $151,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

