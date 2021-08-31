Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.85) and the highest is ($1.44). Teekay Tankers reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,877.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 47.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TNK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

TNK traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,486. The company has a market capitalization of $383.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.23. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 132,910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

