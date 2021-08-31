Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Bought by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the quarter. Telos makes up about 2.6% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Telos were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,317,663.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 773,210 shares of company stock valued at $23,685,697 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Telos stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $31.99. 4,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,143. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 807.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

