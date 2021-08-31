Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 51.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 52,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 43.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,632 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,977. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on THC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

THC opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average of $62.17.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.