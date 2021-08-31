Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,372 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Equifax by 12.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.2% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.42.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $5.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.33. The company had a trading volume of 30,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,598. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $269.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

