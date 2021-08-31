Teza Capital Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,005 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $52.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYF shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

