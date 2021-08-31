Teza Capital Management LLC Has $6.26 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,176 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.0% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,825,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,450,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 19.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,492,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,767 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,716,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,113,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,959,966 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.33. 435,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,642,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $242.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.09. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.