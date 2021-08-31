Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,178 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in APA by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in APA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in APA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 561,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Johnson Rice raised APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist dropped their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.41.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

