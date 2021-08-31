Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,080 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1,020.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ITW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.89. The stock had a trading volume of 31,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,674. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

