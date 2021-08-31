Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,737 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 326.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,382 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,737 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 805,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,507. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

