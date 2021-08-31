Teza Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $3.01 on Tuesday, reaching $277.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,193. The company has a market capitalization of $104.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.55. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $194.64 and a 52 week high of $276.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

