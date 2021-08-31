The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0758 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKEAY opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The Bank of East Asia has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

