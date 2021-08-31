The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for 1.9% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 2,261.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 152,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.22. 135,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,594,283. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.69.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.