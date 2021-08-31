The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $555.59 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce $555.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $584.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $536.00 million. The Children’s Place posted sales of $425.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

In other news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,169 shares of company stock worth $6,637,547. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 17.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 248.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 33,442 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth $216,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.84. 488,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,844. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.26.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

